Musos elated as Samas give reggae its own category
Upbeat Eastern Cape artists now set their sights on top awards
Reggae vibes are set to rock the Samas.The SA Music Awards have finally given the beloved genre of reggae its own category – best reggae album.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .