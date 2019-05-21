WATCH | East London gqom sensation shoots video

Mdantsane gqom sensation Zintle Kwaaiman has taken her career to the next level and worked with a member of the internationally acclaimed South African afro-pop group The Soil, to shoot a music video in East London for her hit single Mbizeni Uyabaleka.

Since the release of her single she has toured the country and performed on various stages including the MetroFM Heatwave, BCM Carnival, Cruel Summer and recently Masta P’s All Black Party, where the director spotted the 24-year-old gqom talent.

The three-day shoot around East London began on Sunday and wrapped up on Tuesday.

Kwaaiman, who grew up in NU14 in a home that also operated as a tavern, says her “hood” welcomed her with open arms as one of the locations for the video shoot.

“The video shoot for Mbizeni Uyabaleka has been such a surreal moment for me. This song blew up in the streets; it became a local dance anthem so this feels like a movie to me! The people from my hood were so happy and excited to see me. We shot a few scenes there where locals came out in numbers to sing and dance along,” the singer said.

Other locations included in the music video are East London Airport, the Esplanade, Ebuhlanti and News Cafe.