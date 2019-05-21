WATCH | East London gqom sensation shoots video
Mdantsane gqom sensation Zintle Kwaaiman has taken her career to the next level and worked with a member of the internationally acclaimed South African afro-pop group The Soil, to shoot a music video in East London for her hit single Mbizeni Uyabaleka.
Since the release of her single she has toured the country and performed on various stages including the MetroFM Heatwave, BCM Carnival, Cruel Summer and recently Masta P’s All Black Party, where the director spotted the 24-year-old gqom talent.
The three-day shoot around East London began on Sunday and wrapped up on Tuesday.
Kwaaiman, who grew up in NU14 in a home that also operated as a tavern, says her “hood” welcomed her with open arms as one of the locations for the video shoot.
“The video shoot for Mbizeni Uyabaleka has been such a surreal moment for me. This song blew up in the streets; it became a local dance anthem so this feels like a movie to me! The people from my hood were so happy and excited to see me. We shot a few scenes there where locals came out in numbers to sing and dance along,” the singer said.
Other locations included in the music video are East London Airport, the Esplanade, Ebuhlanti and News Cafe.
Mbizeni Uyabaleka has featured on Metro FM’s coveted top 40 hits countdown.
Masta P, the renowned beatboxer and singer, is a qualified fine artist and photographer and has worked on music videos for The Soil’s Lonely Nights as well as videos for artists like Khabonina, KG The King and the Major League DJs.
“My love for music videos is aligned with my love for telling stories. This music video is a story about Zintle. What I want people to see is that Zintle from Mdantsane has so much art in her and is taking the country by storm,” he said.
“I want people to see that anything is possible. Young black township child, your dream is valid.”
He said the music video aimed to give people pride in their culture and where it is they came from.
Masta P is also editing and producing the Mbizeni Uyabaleka music video, which will be out soon.
“We will release the video at the end of this month. We are in talks with the major music channels in the country as well as local channels. We will also have it on social media platforms. We want this video to be everywhere,” he said.
Kwaaiman’s other hits include Sthand’ubumnandi featuring MaOza and produced by DJ Kwaal, both from Mdantsane, Abantu Bethu, Ingenile and the latest DJ Ligwa Blaqvision-produced smash, Mbizeni Uyabaleka.
“Getting gigs around the country has helped me so much. I am in the process of strengthening myself and building a connection with fans outside of the province,” said Kwaaiman, who hopes her music video will further ignite the South African gqom scene.
The process to get the music video off the ground was a communal effort, said the singer’s manager, Luyolo Beku.
“East London people who support Zintle and her talent came out to offer resources that were at their disposal. Zintle is a leading example of the dynamic Kasi culture in the country. We want her music to reflect those elements and pay homage to the lively South African Kasi lifestyle” Beku said.