Earlier this year Nandi Madida joined the Apple Music team as the new host of the fourth season of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1.
The singer, who also models, presents shows on TV and radio and acts, spoke about how her partnership with Apple Music aligned perfectly with her brand.
“I like working with the universe. I don't like forcing things.”
Nandi was candid about gracefully allowing new acts to take the spotlight without feeling threatened. The media personality, who has been in the industry for more than a decade, having been a child star, said she is intentional about using her platform to pass the baton.
“Evolution is always key. It's important to open the doors for the next group without feeling threatened. People always forget when it is their turn to open the doors because we've had a long run. It is so important to be gracious about opening doors and ensuring they also get to enjoy the limelight. Evolution is necessary, and understanding where you stand in the industry. A show like this on Apple Music allows me to do that.”
WATCH | Nandi Madida talks about owning her throne and being perfectly aligned to fulfil her purpose
TshisaLIVE Editor
Forever the bright spark, media personality Nandi Madida is enjoying moving to the rhythm of her own beat. Talking to TshisaLIVE, Nandi talks about taking life by the horns in the most authentic way possible.
