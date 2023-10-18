It's official: Finalists announced for the prestigious 2023 SA Radio Awards

The finalists for the highly anticipated 2023 South African Radio Awards have been officially unveiled. Now in their 13th year, the awards continue to honour excellence across campus, community, public broadcast, commercial, podcast and internet radio — setting the industry benchmarks for outstanding achievements in the radio sphere.

The judging process involved the meticulous evaluation of entries by a distinguished panel of more than 50 judges and thorough scrutiny by BDO SA, the official auditors of the Radio Awards. To be eligible, entries had to be broadcast on FM or AM (excluding the internet radio category) between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023.

Taryn Westoby, GM of Arena Events, which owns the Radio Awards, expressed her congratulations to all the general category finalists.

“We applaud the hard work, resilience, and dedication shown by all the finalists and inductees in their commitment to the medium of radio in SA. We look forward to honouring and announcing the winners at the awards ceremony,” says Westboy.