Uncle Waffles is setting her sights on the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success, embarking on a journey that has seen her rise from a sensation in the clubs of Soweto to a global icon who sells out arenas in Europe.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared the exciting news that she was in the running for two nominations at the Grammys: the Best Global Music Album and Yahyuppiyah is being considered for Best African Music Performance.
“It’s been an amazing year, I’ve played 100 plus international shows this year alone and I’m so grateful for everything that continues to happen in my life. Today marks the two-year anniversary since my life changed and I’m in awe at what has happened since.”
“This part of my journey is even more exciting as I’m proud to announce that I’m in the running for two Grammy nominations. I need my babies to share this post for me. If you’re a member of the @recordingacademy, I’d appreciate your support. Thank you to everyone who made this song become what it is,” she wrote.
Mzansi artists who recently made the country proud at the Grammys are Zakes Bantwini, flautist Wouter Kellerman and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode who won the Best Global Music Performance award for their hit Bayethe.
'I’m in the running for two Grammy nominations' — Uncle Waffles announces next move
“I’m so grateful for everything that continues to happen in my life”
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Uncle Waffles
Uncle Waffles is setting her sights on the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success, embarking on a journey that has seen her rise from a sensation in the clubs of Soweto to a global icon who sells out arenas in Europe.
Taking to her Instagram timeline she shared the exciting news that she was in the running for two nominations at the Grammys: the Best Global Music Album and Yahyuppiyah is being considered for Best African Music Performance.
“It’s been an amazing year, I’ve played 100 plus international shows this year alone and I’m so grateful for everything that continues to happen in my life. Today marks the two-year anniversary since my life changed and I’m in awe at what has happened since.”
“This part of my journey is even more exciting as I’m proud to announce that I’m in the running for two Grammy nominations. I need my babies to share this post for me. If you’re a member of the @recordingacademy, I’d appreciate your support. Thank you to everyone who made this song become what it is,” she wrote.
Mzansi artists who recently made the country proud at the Grammys are Zakes Bantwini, flautist Wouter Kellerman and vocalist Nomcebo Zikode who won the Best Global Music Performance award for their hit Bayethe.
Uncle Waffles, real name Lungelihle Zwane, was recently on the cover of Forbes Africa's 12th anniversary October and November issue.
She took to her timeline to mark the milestone, expressing her gratitude to her supporters.
“What do I even say, how do I explain that I’m on the Forbes Africa cover? God, thank you, for always choosing me. This journey continues to be a journey of the impossible and this is still only the beginning. Thank you for loving on me my babies. Thank you so much! I'm on Forbes baby.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos