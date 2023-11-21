Fort Hare wins big at Mace Excellence Awards for the second year running

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) retained its position as the Eastern Cape’s top-performing institution in marketing and communication after winning the highest number of Mace Excellence Awards in the province for a second year in a row.

Marketing Advancement and Communication in Education (Mace) is the association that represents marketing and communication practitioners in the higher education sector. It hosted its annual awards ceremony recently in Greenpoint, Cape Town.

UFH stepped away with eight awards in total. The university received seven awards for student recruitment, multi-day events and functions, stakeholder relations and publication design.

It was also the recipient of the prestigious Mace Research Award for stakeholder relations campaigns, having received the highest score out of the 153 winning entries submitted by 17 SA universities.