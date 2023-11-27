WATCH | Khanyisa Jaceni bursts into tears after going platinum

When previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khanyisa spoke of her plans to go international with her music career and saying she is grateful for how social media has fast-tracked global reach for creatives.
Image: Instagram/Khanyisa Jaceni
Khanyisa Jaceni is beaming with pride after she recently received two platinum plaques.
The singer who hosted her first Homecoming event in her hometown Mpumalanga at Graceland Arena couldn't hold back her tears when her team handed her two plaques for the success of her hit song Suka, as well as her feature on JazziQ's Ungangi Mbambi.
“This was the highlight of the Bottomline Homecoming! Platinum! Proper content is coming soon but I had to post this big moment before everything. I’m so grateful to you guys. NgiyaniThanda,” she captioned the post.
When previously speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khanyisa spoke of her plans to go international with her music career and saying she is grateful for how social media has fast-tracked global reach for creatives.
“I would love to break into the international music space but with the South African sound. I'd like to also be one of the people who carry our sound throughout the world.
“One thing I thought of when this social media thing was unfolding was always put yourself out there, because this video I posted lasted a year. Always post and don't be afraid to post, and don't delete your posts. I look super crusty in that video but it got the recognition.
“Putting yourself out there is better than waiting for someone to choose you. This generation must do away with waiting to be chosen and start choosing themselves and putting themselves out there. This is what this highlights for me. You've got nothing to lose by putting yourself out there.”
