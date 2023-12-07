Big Zulu is to take part in his second boxing match on December 9 and his opponent, Phumlani Njilo, has predicted the rapper will be knocked out before the fourth round.
'He won't last four rounds in the ring' — Big Zulu's opponent Phumlani Njilo plans to take superstar down
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Big Zulu is to take part in his second boxing match on December 9 and his opponent, Phumlani Njilo, has predicted the rapper will be knocked out before the fourth round.
On April 23, the Mali Eningi hit maker won his fight against Brian Dings, who has experience in the boxing industry and is popularly known for his stint as a bodyguard on Moja Love's reality show Uyajola 9/9.
Phumlani, who watched the fight closely, said he is confident he can win a bout against him.
“After Big Zulu won his first match via knockout, people on social media were saying Big Zulu can beat me in boxing. So I retaliated and I called him out,” Phumlani told TshisaLIVE.
“I watched Big Zulu’s first match. He [had] a weak opponent and he's going to be surprised when he gets to rumble with an experienced boxer like me.”
Phumlani has been a professional boxer for four years. He has competed in seven bouts which resulted in six wins and one loss.
The boxer said his experience in the ring gives him an upper hand against Big Zulu.
“I’m training hard, sometimes twice a day. I’m way faster than Big Zulu. I also have way more stamina than him which is [to] my advantage. He won’t last four rounds in the ring. Big Zulu is going down in the third round.”
