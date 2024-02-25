×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Esterhuyse’s Gawjus Lavender Blue love child just as magical

While selling up in East London was tough, pioneering entrepreneur now also runs a clothing business

Premium
By BARBARA HOLLANDS - 25 February 2024

Selling East London’s iconic Lavender Blue Farmer’s Market was a wrench for Karen Esterhuyse, but now she owns a mini version of her successful restaurant near the seaside in Cape Town...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Learning to surf
Never Give Up - Surfing Life