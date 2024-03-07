Darron Mann talks to Eastern Cape DA leader Andrew Whitfield about the party’s call for the devolution of police powers to the province to fight rising crime.
Whitfield said he believes the country has a “rapidly increasing culture of lawlessness at every level of society”.
Eastern Cape-born gender justice activist, businesswoman and politician Anele Mda talks to Darron about making history by contesting the elections as an independent candidate to ensure that “grassroots people’s representative can be elected by the people” for the first time since the dawn of our democracy.
PODCAST: LISTEN | History in the making
