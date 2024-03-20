SPOTLIGHT | Kung Fu Panda returns; Showmax maximises entertainment; SA Style Awards strut their stuff

Jack Black returns to cinemas as the voice of everybody’s favourite fighting panda in Kung Fu Panda 4 (also in 3D), another hilarious instalment for the whole family, in his fourth outing as Po. Director Mike Mitchell (Shrek Forever After, Monsters vs Aliens) has Po training a new dragon warrior, when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. It's amusing, fun-filled entertainment on the big screen.

With a large dose of public holidays coming up, Showmax is streaming plenty of entertainment catering for just about everybody’s taste, from Equalizer 3 (Denzel Washington) to Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie to docuseries Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, which looks at one of the most famous American anti-slavery activists.

Spotlight also features a handful of some of the most anticipated movies’ first-glimpse trailers, including Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (May 24), The Crow (June 7) with Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs, and Breathe (May 3), a film looking into a future when Earth is completely uninhabitable without a personal supply of oxygen. It stars Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich and Sam Worthington. Next week’s big release at cinemas is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and it releases on IMAX screens and in 3D.

Our look at the 26th SA Style Awards Event includes Musa Motha, an extraordinary three-times international award-winning amputee dancer, as Most Stylish Changemaker. Maverick creative director Bee Diamondhead took away the Most Innovative Style award, and SA’s latest Grammy winner, Tyle Seetha, took the honours as the Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music.