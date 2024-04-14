Former broadcaster making his mark on a global stage
Siphiwo Nzawumbi is now a real estate marketing guru in Dubai
When he chose to pursue a career in broadcast journalism, Siphiwo Nzawumbi’s main goal was to use his voice in aid of the voiceless...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.