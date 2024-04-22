Friends and family of Sfiso Ncwane recently donned white at the Heroes Acre Cemetery in KZN to commemorate his life on his birthday as they unveiled his tombstone.
Sfiso died in December 2016 after being rushed to hospital, where he was treated for kidney problems.
Sfiso's wife Ayanda took to her timeline to share images from the ceremony.
“To God be the Glory. Yesterday was a glorious day in our family. Thank you to all who came through for the Unveiling Ceremony ka Bab’Ncwane. Well done boys for redesigning your Dad’s tombstone,” the proud mother captioned the post.
A private ceremony was held where Ayanda Ncwane gifted eldest son Ngcweti with Sfiso's microphone, which was bedazzled with black and gold jewels.
Ukhozi FM presenter Lady Khoza, actor Nhlanhla Mdlalose, as well as gospel stars Sipho Makhabane, Sbu Noah, Gibson Nyangiwe, Malusi Mbokazi and Tatenda Mahachi (who travelled from Zimbabwe) were some of the artists who attended the event.
See some of the snaps below:
WATCH | Ayanda and her family unveil Sfiso Ncwane's tombstone
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Ayanda Ncwane
See some of the snaps below:
