WATCH | Uncle Waffles freestyles on 'Sway in the Morning'

12 May 2024
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Uncle Waffles spits some bars on Sway in the Morning.
Image: MASI LOSI

Lungelihle “Uncle Waffles” Zwane got a nod from Sway Calloway after making an appearance on Sway in the Morning.

During an interview on the show, the DJ did a freestyle over Lil' Kim's Lighters Up beat.

“Uncle Waffles is taking the world by storm‼️ She is in DJ’in every country around the world puttin on for Africa. But she got bars too,” Sway wrote when sharing a snippet of her freestyle.

Watch the video below:

Since gaining stardom after a video of her dancing to Young Stunna's Adiwele went viral in 2021, Uncle Waffles has been basking in success.

The DJ, who received the “Best DJ Africa award” at the African Muzik Magazine Awards, has been receiving recognition across the globe from renowned stars.

She has received a co-sign from rapper Drake and American singer Omarion lauded her for delivering an amazing performance after attending one of her gigs.

“You [are] something special. Congratulations. I had a blast,” he wrote.

