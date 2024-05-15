Umtiza festival set ‘to ignite the arts in our city’
Events range from music, comedy and theatre to pop-up markets
The Umtiza Arts Festival has something for everyone - family activities, musical stars and theatre shows - right on the cusp of the National Arts Festival. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.