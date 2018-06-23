KZN Youth Orchestra on first EL visit

As part of their Eastern Cape tour, the KZN Youth Orchestra will be performing at the East London Guild Theatre for the first time on Wednesday, ahead of their two performances at the National Arts Festival in Grahamstown next weekend.

Their hour-long show, titled Classic Blast, will feature wellknown classical favourites including Austrian composer Franz Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony and The Anvil Chorus by Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi.

The concert will also include more contemporary orchestral items including movie music from Harry Potter, Africa by Toto, and The Lion Sleeps Tonight from the Disney classic, The Lion King, to name a few.

The orchestra, which comprises young musicians aged between 11 and 19 from all around the KZN province, is headed by Lykele Temmingh, the resident conductor of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, and Cathy Peacock, the sub principal trumpet player with the KZN Philharmonic since 1990.

“We are really looking forward to performing in a different province, to seeing the amazing countryside and mingling with different people.

“We have never performed in East London and the Guild Theatre looked like an amazing venue and we can’t wait to perform there,” said Peacock.

KZN Youth Orchestra chairwoman, Lisa Welthagen, said that Temmingh and Peacock had given generously of their time, vast knowledge and experience to tutor and mentor the young musicians of the orchestra.

“The musicians have to audition to be accepted into the orchestra and a Grade 5 level in music is a prerequisite.

“Our musicians are very dedicated, meeting once a week for a two-and-a-half hour rehearsal, as well as constantly practising in their own time,” said Welthagen.

During their tour, the orchestra will also perform a community concert for various retirement centres in Port Alfred, before heading off to the National Arts Festival.

● The KZN Youth Orchestra’s performance in EL will start at 7.30pm and tickets can be purchased at Computicket at R80 for adults and R70 for scholars and pensioners.