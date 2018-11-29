Decades long quest to find missing husband
Bittersweet homecoming as miner finally gets buried, bringing closure for his family in Tsolo, but questions abound about the many others who have died,
Novukile was barely 21 years old, a recently wed bride who’d just found out she was pregnant, when she bade farewell to her 25-year-old husband as he left Tsolo to travel far away to work in the mines in Gauteng. She never saw Zolile again and heard no news about his whereabouts. Neither did anybody else from the neighbourhood.
