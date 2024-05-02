LDV launches affordable double cab bakkies in South Africa — we have prices

LDV is the latest Chinese vehicle brand to set up shop in South Africa and its first product is the T60 double cab bakkie.
Before the T60’s introduction on Friday, we have obtained advance pricing of the seven-model range which will retail between R480,000 and R790,000.
Formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles, it was sold to China’s SAIC Motor in 2010. The local operation is headquartered in Sandton from where it will serve a national network of dealers.
LDV SA GM Ockert Conradie said a rigorous testing and approval cycle had been conducted on the T60 double cab bakkie and all models will offer a five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
Standard features across the range include smartphone connectivity, a reversing camera, a 3-tonne braked towing capacity and six airbags.
The diesel T60 range is available in 4x2 and 4x4 models with a choice of several grades: Elite, Pro, Max Pro and Max Lux.
The entry-level Elite and mid-range Pro are powered by a turbo 2.0l diesel engine with outputs of 120kW and 375Nm, while the range-topping Max has a biturbo 2.0l diesel that musters a meatier 160kW and 500Nm.
The Elite is offered with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions, the Pro comes only with a six-speed auto, while both Max versions get an eight-speed auto.
We haven’t driven the LDV yet but the pricing looks attractive as it undercuts top selling double cabs such as the locally built Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, which range between R520,000 and more than R1m.
The T60 is directly pitched at imported double cab rivals such as the GWM P-Series (starting price R444,650), Mahindra Pik Up (from R399,199) and JAC T8 (from R399,900).
Watch this space for full details as they are announced. In the meantime, here are the prices:
- T60 Elite 2WD D/C manual — R480,000
- T60 Elite 2WD D/C 6AT — R520,000
- T60 Elite 4WD D/C M/T — R520,000
- T60 Elite 4WD D/C 6AT — R560,000.00
- T60 Pro 4WD D/C 6AT — R610,000
- T60 Max Pro DC 4WD 8AT — R710,000
- T60 Max Lux DC 4WD 8AT — R790,000
LDV launches affordable double cab bakkies in South Africa — we have prices
Image: Supplied
LDV is the latest Chinese vehicle brand to set up shop in South Africa and its first product is the T60 double cab bakkie.
Before the T60’s introduction on Friday, we have obtained advance pricing of the seven-model range which will retail between R480,000 and R790,000.
Formerly known as Leyland DAF Vehicles, it was sold to China’s SAIC Motor in 2010. The local operation is headquartered in Sandton from where it will serve a national network of dealers.
LDV SA GM Ockert Conradie said a rigorous testing and approval cycle had been conducted on the T60 double cab bakkie and all models will offer a five-year/200,000km factory warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.
Standard features across the range include smartphone connectivity, a reversing camera, a 3-tonne braked towing capacity and six airbags.
The diesel T60 range is available in 4x2 and 4x4 models with a choice of several grades: Elite, Pro, Max Pro and Max Lux.
The entry-level Elite and mid-range Pro are powered by a turbo 2.0l diesel engine with outputs of 120kW and 375Nm, while the range-topping Max has a biturbo 2.0l diesel that musters a meatier 160kW and 500Nm.
The Elite is offered with a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions, the Pro comes only with a six-speed auto, while both Max versions get an eight-speed auto.
We haven’t driven the LDV yet but the pricing looks attractive as it undercuts top selling double cabs such as the locally built Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Isuzu D-Max, which range between R520,000 and more than R1m.
The T60 is directly pitched at imported double cab rivals such as the GWM P-Series (starting price R444,650), Mahindra Pik Up (from R399,199) and JAC T8 (from R399,900).
Watch this space for full details as they are announced. In the meantime, here are the prices:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos