'People thought my son was on drugs' — Costa Titch's mom speaks about the rapper's autopsy
'I have to accept this. This gives me a bit of closure. He has to rest now'
Image: Instagram/Costa Titch
It's been more than a year since Costa Titch died and his mother Lara Langeveld says she has now found closure after the rapper's autopsy was concluded.
The 28-year-old musician collapsed while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on March 11.
The autopsy, shared by Costa's family, revealed there was “significant strain on Costa's heart, unbeknown to him, compounded by enduring stress and fatigue” which “likely led to an irregular heartbeat, triggering the seizure that claimed his life”.
This dispelled speculation about the rapper having died from drugs, poison or epilepsy.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Lara said she wanted to clear her son's legacy.
Family of rapper Costa Titch confirm he has died aged 28
“My priority was to find out what caused my son's death. Society judges musicians by their appearance and people thought my son was on drugs. I know Costa hated drugs, we were very close,” she said.
“Costa loved children and would never have wanted them to think he was on drugs and I know that was the message he wanted to send out.”
Lara said she wanted answers as to why there was a delay in getting her son to hospital and what transpired in between.
“I've still got questions regarding [what happened] when he fell off the stage because he only died two hours afterwards and Milpark and Baragwanath are just around the corner. They put him in an ambulance and drove him from one media tent to the next media tent, took him out of the ambulance and left him there to wait for a helicopter. Why not drive him straight to the hospital?”
Lara said she believed Costa travelling to “25 countries in one year” put a strain on his health but knows he died doing what he loved.
“He did what he loved. It's hard for me, but I know he loved music. I have to accept this. This gives me a bit of closure. He has to rest now and at least it puts all these rumours with people saying drugs and all of that stuff off him, because he honestly was not that.”
