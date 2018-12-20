Watering holes offer brilliant cocktails
There are a variety of concoctions to suit everybody’s taste - spicy, sweet, tangy, fruity and even salty
Searching East London for a total of 15 cocktails: we plotted, we travelled and we sipped around so we could bring you the best alcoholic concoctions the city has to offer. Watering holes across Buffalo City Metro have it all – from spicy, sweet, tangy and fruity to salty. There are the classics such as a Mojito plus variants from the Daiquiri family, with some new tastes which include the Zish and a Woo Woo.
