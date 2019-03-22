Embracing land of eye-catching wonder

A five-day media tour to experience some of the province’s wonderful destinations turned seven strangers into instant buddies.

It started on Thursday last week with the aim of highlighting last year’s Lilizela Award winners, launched in 2013 to recognise the best in the South African tourism industry.

I was not a fan of touristy areas, simply because they are usually expensive and I was of the belief that tourism and travel is only for the rich. However, as our tour guide, Siseko Yelani explained, travel should be enjoyed by everyone, save up if you have to, as it allows for experiences that will be remembered for the rest of your life.

“People must save up for destinations they want to visit, they must research and ask tour guides about affordable destinations and go and view the beauty of our province. I get church groups on my tours – more people should join travelling groups,” he said.

According to Yelani, a lack of information was the major stumbling block for would-be tourists.

Having assembled in East London, our first stop was in Port Alfred on Thursday afternoon. The Penny Farthing Cafe & Bistro is a lovely venue and features a veranda offering great views of the river, a varied menu and friendly service. I ordered the Deluxe burger – huge and great value for money.

Next on our trip was Port Elizabeth’s Boardwalk Hotel, Convention Centre & Spa which won the best accommodation mobility Lilizela Award last year. Boardwalk Hotel guest relations manager Phumzane Grootboom said Eastern Cape establishments were on par with the rest of the country’s tourism businesses. Testimony to this was the number of international delegates who attended the South African Society of Anaesthesiologists (Sasa) event in the hotel’s 1,000-seater conference hall.

The Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World is only a few minutes away from the Blue Flag Hobie Beach. The facility, which is where we spent our first night, offers 24-hour entertainment, a variety of sidewalk restaurants and bars.

Bad weather on day two of trip meant a sea cruise had to be cancelled, and we ended up visiting the 16-room Forest Hall Guest House – which won a national Lilizela award as best B&B in 2018. Owner James Bolton is living proof that tourism can be a business opportunity for retired professionals. He also told us he decided to take art lessons while growing the guesthouse and as a result, each room is beautifully decorated with Bolton’s own paintings.

The retired dentist said that when styling his guesthouse he was aiming for a country farm-like feel even though it is located in the city. In the park-like garden there is a Romanesque swimming pool complete with pool deck, loungers and sun umbrellas.

There is also a newly resurfaced tennis court, trampoline, as well as a second, more modern, pool.

Those wishing to experience the wonderful wildside of the Eastern Cape are spoilt for choice, but one of the best has to be Shamwari Private Game Reserve, just 75km outside PE.