X marks the future of infrastructure in South Africa

The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is evolving at an exponential rate and is disrupting almost every industry in every country.

The disruptions will be accelerated by breakthroughs in fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet of things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, Blockchain, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, energy storage, and quantum computing.

South Africa is classified as an advanced, upper middle-income country but it continues to struggle with the challenges of a “dual economy’: high poverty, unemployment, income inequality and spatial socio-economic disparities.

Growth creates the resources needed for better education, health, and security, and for higher incomes.

Although economic growth does not guarantee human development, there are no examples of countries improving the welfare of their populations without economic growth.

However, to the extent that broad-based social inclusion has been given any consideration in the past, it was limited primarily to redistribution of any economic gains.

With the evolving global political context and the advent of the 4IR, the economic policy debate and interventions must shift to unlock productivity and deliver broad-based prosperity by solving for economic growth and social inclusion simultaneously before the fact.

Economic growth and development cannot be realised in conditions of political intolerance, the absence of the rule of law, corruption, civil strife and war.

Poverty thrives under such conditions, nurturing further political instability and conflict, creating a destructive repetitive cycle, which perpetuates under-development and extreme deprivation.

South Africa has high potential to re-industrialise if the right policy decisions are made.