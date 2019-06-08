Venture out in tangible search of the ‘big guns’

Thursday this week marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied Forces landing at Normandy, an event that would alter the course of World War 2 and ensure Hitler’s quest for world domination would go no further.

Some 210,000 Allied troops would lose their lives during the invasion that began on June 6 1944.

“Bands of brothers”, as history now remembers them, stormed the code-named beaches of Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword on what essentially amounted to a suicide mission.

Yet despite being heavily shelled by German artillery units, the allies managed to break through their defences, setting in motion a series of events that would ultimately result in the Führer putting a bullet through his brain on April 30 1945.

Few more noble pursuits can be found than those on D-Day, and quite rightly those who gave their lives to safeguard the world’s freedoms, are honoured and commemorated each year.