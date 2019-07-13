If the glass still fits

Antique champagne goblets are trending as younger folk take a fresh look at past-time’s castaways

Antique dealer David Glick is the first to admit that his profession can have something of a stuffy image. However, if there is one thing that can pull in the younger customer, it is glassware (his own specialist subject) – and specifically, antique champagne glasses...

