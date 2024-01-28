Where family drama and conservation meet
M-Net series set along False Bay coast coming to screens on Sunday
A compelling fusion of relatable family drama and topical conservation issues is the potent mix producers are aiming for in the new 52-part South African drama series, Summertide, which starts on M-Net tomorrow...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.