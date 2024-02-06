Actresses’ paths come full circle in ‘Summertide’
Veteran who mentored up-and-coming performer now plays her mom in M-Net series
When veteran actor Euodia Samson took a young actor from a small town under her wing years ago, little did she know she would be sharing the screen with her in a major television drama series...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.