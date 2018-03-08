‘Idols’ hopeful plans his debut album

Idols SA season 12 top six finalist Bevin Samuels, of PE, is working on his debut album which will be released later this year.

“I am currently busy with my single now, as well as my EP and my album. My single will be released sometime in June, and my album will be released in December or next year January.”

Things have been looking up for the 21-year-old since his participation on the show.

“My musical journey ever since Idols in 2016 was life-changing, I couldn’t do what I do now. I have seen many people from many cultures and I go to different places now and my music has grown. It helped me a lot in terms of myself. I used to be an introvert, I never used to speak to people but now I have learnt to communicate.”

He says he decided not to rush into an album after his exit from the television reality show. “A lot of people ask me why record now when I left the competition two years ago, but I had to find myself as a person in this new position that I have been placed in and I had to develop a certain sound that is going to work for me.”

Samuels says his music will be a mixture of pop culture. He hopes to spread a message of hope through his music. “I am working with Luke Goliath who released Suited with Shekhinah and it got platinum so I am excited to work with him.”

If he is not busy in the studio he volunteers at the Haven Wellness Centre in Parkridge, East London.

“I recorded my first single Change the World, where I talk about this environment.”