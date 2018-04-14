Christian rapper’s third album out

Local Christian rapper Incense has released his long-anticipated third album The Process.

The King William’s Town-born rapper had his musical debut in 2011 when he released a slam poetry mixtape titled Slam on Pages: A Foreword.

In 2013, he released his debut rap album titled Classified and this was followed by the Mzantsi Gospel Awards nominated album Dedications.

His debut album was launched with a live band at the Eastern Cape Audio Visual Centre, formerly known as the Miriam Makeba Arts Centre, in East London.

Dedications received the best hip hop/R&B nomination at the inaugural Mzantsi Gospel Awards in 2015.

The rapper said his latest album had a mature sound.

“I have grown a great deal as a person, as an artist and as a writer since the release of my previous album in 2014.

“My musical influences have changed over the years and so has the sound on this album,” he said.

Like with every work Incense has produced, he said the theme for the current album was trusting God’s process for one’s life.

“I lost my mother in late 2014 and to deal with the grief ... The emotion is raw on the album,” said Incense.

“The Process is my therapy session for all the trying seasons I have been confronted with over the years. I am inspired by my faith in God and by my late mother, everything she stood for and the values she upheld, the narrative is evident on the album,” he said.

Since his debut in music, Incense has shared the stage with the likes of Mahalia Buchanan, Harmony House Ensemble, Chosen, Last Days Family, Loyiso Bala, Micasa, Lloyd Cele, Stand and Malibongwe Gcwabe.

The album will be available on all digital music platforms such as iTunes, Google Play and Spotify from Monday next week.

CDs will only be available on tour and at shows. — poliswap@ dispatch.co.za