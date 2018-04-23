Comedienne Lihle all fired up for Eastern Cape shows

You have seen her as an outlaw on MTV’s You Got Got and in television adverts, and now East London will get to see comedienne Lihle Msimang performing in the city for the first time on Wednesday.

Msimang will be cracking jokes at the monthly Comedy Night East London and at the Komani leg of the show on Thursday night at Queens Casino.

Other comedians who will be joining her are Comedy Central Roast battle champion Richelieu Beavnoir and Nik Rabinowitz.

Speaking with the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Msimang said she was looking forward to performing in the Eastern Cape.

“Before You Got Got I was doing comedy on Mzansi Magic’s Laugh out Loud and Comedy Wednesday,” she said, adding that she was now working behind the scenes on DJ Sbu’s Massiv Metro station.

“This is my way of expanding my brand. I would love to achieve the things that Kagiso Lediga has achieved and that is why I am more behind the scenes.

“I’ve written scripts for Comic Choice Awards and also acted in their skits but I want more than just that.

“I want to make films,” she said.

Msimang said being in a male dominated industry was not the big challenge people often think it was.

“We all have the same challenges. We all focus on one thing, writing material that will make people laugh.

“I think the reason why we don’t have a lot of women comics is because women don’t like being embarrassed.

“You have to stand in front of many people and make them laugh and you feel exposed while doing that,” she said.

Tickets for both shows cost R120 and are available through www.quicket.co.za. The public is urged to book their spots early.