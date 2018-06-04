Maswana wows audience at Guild

Singer Dumza Maswana had his fans in the palm of his hand during his live DVD recording at the Guild Theatre on Saturday night. The show, which also featured Titi Luzipo and Keke Lingo, was hosted in conjunction with the Daily Dispatch and Umhlobo Wenene fm. Speaking to the Dispatch after his two-hour performance, the Peddie-born singer said he was happy with the love his supporters had given him.

