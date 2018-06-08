One of SA’s hottest dancers to stage his greatest routine
East London dancer Lionel “Smoke” Constable is dancing his way to the top after being selected as one of 16 young men from around the country who will compete in the annual Red Bull BC One Cypher dance competition in Cape Town this month.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.