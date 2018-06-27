Robbie Malinga's son‚Robbie Malinga Jnr‚ may only be 17-years-old but he's had his fair share of heartbreak.

The teenager has dominated headlines over the last few weeks with his flashy lifestyle and catch phrase "It's too much." The dude even has memes in his honour.

The star told Mo Flava and Masechaba Ndlovu that with fame came girls who are "stressing" him at the moment.

"Girls don't play. They hurt you. They cheat‚" he said.

When asked how being cheated on made him feel‚ he said: "I felt like 'what am I missing? What aren't I doing?' My boys (found out). We have eyes everywhere."

He said that he was single at the moment but was looking for someone who has a killer personality‚ but maybe not as loud as him.

Robbie has hinted at a reality show based on his life and told YFM's DJ Sabby that he was not concerned by the hate he got because he had good mentors including DJ Fresh‚ DJ Sbu‚ TK Nciza and others.

"They are mentoring me‚ so I can never go wrong. That is why I am so shocked when people disrespect me because I'll never disrespect anyone. They commenting so bad on my photos and videos and they think I don't see because I don't reply back. I will never reply back‚ so they are talking to themselves."