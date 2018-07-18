All hail Snoop Dogg‚ the king of emojis!

The world has voted the thinking face as the emoji that best describes 2018 so far.

The emoji beat the poop‚ smirk‚ fire and hearts-in-eyes emoticons to become the emoji of the year.

American rapper Snoop Dogg also scooped a World Emoji award for excellence in emoji use. He beat Cher and Roger Federer for being the "most excessive and expressive with emojis" on Twitter.

Emojipedia‚ an emoji resource and the driving force behind World Emoji Day on July 17‚ announced the winner on Twitter and an online tech site on Tuesday evening.

Votes for the emoji of the year‚ most anticipated emoji and best new emoji were cast on social media.

Emojipedia said minds were blown when the exploding head was voted as the best new emoji. The lacrosse emoji won by a "landslide" to become the most anticipated emoji.

Last year social media voted the facepalming emoticon as best emoji‚ the Flag of Wales as the most anticipated emoji and face-with-tears-of-joy won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

At least 157 new emojis were approved in 2018‚ bringing the total number of emojis to 2‚823. New emojis include redheads‚ a softball‚ kangaroo‚ lobster and a skateboard.

According to Emojipedia‚ more than 700-million emojis are used on Facebook every day. The red heart emoji was used twice as much on Facebook as last year and over 900-million emojis are sent every day without text on Facebook Messenger.

Emojipedia statistics show that face-with-tears-of-joy still leads the pack on Twitter. Most Twitter users who post emojis are aged 24 and under and are women. Since 2015‚ at least half of comments on Instagram included an emoji. Emojis are used the most on New Year's Eve.