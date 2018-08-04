This week's Gig Guide

AUGUST 4-11ON SATURDAY

The DMH Model Agency will be holding auditions for all singers, dancers, models and actors at Hams Club from 8am. A full audition pack with details of scripts, props and backing music can be obtained from info@dmhagency.co.za. The cost is R100 per person. Auditions will also take place from 8am on Sunday.

The Ann Bryant Art Gallery is hosting a ‘Hats n Heels’ ladies high tea and art day from 3pm to 5pm. Tickets are R120 per person. For details, contact Zie Mnyaka on 082-888-9119.

Have some fun by turning old jewellery into works of art at Sonja Place’s Vintage Art Workshop at Hobby Crafts from 9am to 1 pm. Tickets are R350 per person and include a canvas, paints and a collection of jewellery. For details and to book your spot, call Sonja on 082-781-7323.

The EL branch Diabetes South Africa’s monthly awareness talk will take place from 3pm to 4pm at the Regent Hotel’s Ocean Terrace Room, with guest speaker and wellness coach, Valda van Heerden. Attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments after the talk. For details, contact Vrooda Makhan on 083-708-0489.

The first COMBO Comedy evening at Hemingways Casino is set to get everyone giggling with host and 2009 So You Think You’re Funny winner Sfiso Nene introducing audiences to a crazy line-up of multi-cultural comedians. Tickets are R150 per person. For bookings, visit www.hemingways.co.za

The Heavenly Pancake House in Gonubie will host a night market from 7pm - 10pm. For details, contact Desirë White on 079-876-7973.

Dance the night away at the Gonubie Farmer’s Hall Dance from 8pm. Entrance is R30 per person. Contact Jenny Holland on 083-948-1141.

The Highgate Hotel in Cambridge will host a Hookah Party from 6pm. Line-up includes deejays Dino Bravo, D Angelo, Lujaah and more. Pre-sold tickets are R40 and R50 at the door. For details, contact 043-726-7085.

The Kei Mouth Country Club will be hosting a Mexican Night, complete with great food and a fiesta from 6.30pm. Call 043-841-1083 or country-club@keimouth.co.za for bookings.

ON SUNDAY

The Avalon Craft Market in Kidd’s Beach takes place from 9am to 2pm. Enjoy pony rides, live music, delicious food, upmarket handcrafted products and more. For details, call Kim Rennie on 082-900-3141.

Visit the Emerald Vale Brewery for the 2018 Emerald Vale Mountain Bike Race, starting at 11am. Various routes and distances will be on offer to accommodate all ages. Registration is open from 8am to 10.15am on the day and all proceeds go to the Eyabantwana, For the Children Trust. Contact Jim Armstrong on 083-447-1516 for details.

Visit Tea in the Trees in Chintsa for a market day from 9am to 2pm. Entry is free with a cash bar, delicious food and great stalls on offer.

ON TUESDAY

The 53rd South African Surfing Championships kick-off at 7.30am at Nahoon Reef. The competition runs until August 12.

ON WEDNESDAY

The Border-Kei Chamber of Business Women’s Breakfast will see guest speaker Kim van Kets share her story. The breakfast starts at 7.30am/8am and tickets can be booked by contacting Candi Ferreira at communications@bkcob.co.za

Join the Rotary Club of Gonubie for a pizza and ‘vino’ evening fundraiser at Country Bumpkin at 6.30pm. R150 per person. Call Liezel Cilliers on 083-518-4009 to book.

Selborne Primary, in conjunction with Biztec are hosting a fundraiser for CHOC during the Selborne v Grey PE derby at the Selborne Primary School grounds. Pink caps and peaks will be on sale at R100 each with all the proceeds going to CHOC.

The Beacon Bay Lions Club are hosting a Noot vir Noot quiz night at the Beacon Bay Bowling club from 6.30pm. Tickets are R120 per person and include a welcome drink and light meal. For details, call 043- 735-1467.

ON THURSDAY

Watch the Christian Dance Academy’s production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe at the Guild Theatre starting at 3pm and again at 6.30pm. Tickets are R100 for adults and R80 for scholars and can be purchased from Computicket. The show runs until Saturday.

Enjoy Ladies night at the Highgate Hotel from 6pm. Various drinks and meal specials on offer.

ON FRIDAY

The Battle of the Valleys enduro race starts at 8am in Qolora. The race will kick-off with a 50km proloque ride and see riders tackle a 63km, 100km or 115km ride on Saturday. Entry is R950. For details visit www.battlevalleys.co.za

Musician, HA!Man, will be at the SADS Theatre in Stutterheim from 6pm presenting a variety show including cello, keyboard and voice improvisations, spoken word, dance and visual projections. Tickets are R80. Contact Collett’s Pharmacy on 043-683-1212 for bookings.

ON SATURDAY

Kim’s Corner Gardener’s Market will take place from 9am to 1pm at Kims Corner, 35 Currie Street, Quigney. Loads of flowers, herbs, succulents, garden décor and fresh produce will be on offer

Visit the Women’s Day pop-up shop hosted at 8 Larksur Place, Vincent Heights from 9am to 1pm. Clothing, crafts, coffee, food, plants and even various feminine products will be on offer. Free entry, first 20 ladies will receive a free gift.

The Furnace will be hosting a four-course meal and wine pairing dinner starting at 6.30pm. For details and to book, contact 043-737-0001. Seats are limited to 60 patrons so booking is essential.