Errant ANC councillors to ‘ walk the carpet’

The ANC says it will have no option but to discipline all councillors who continue to defy orders in its caucuses across the province.

Under fire are defiant councillors in Buffalo City Metro who have walked out of a number of council meetings, resulting in the collapse of at least four of the meetings.

The five Great Kei ANC councillors, who resigned their posts, almost resulting in the collapse of a meeting called to elect a new mayor, is another unrelated case.

Drama also unfolded on Tuesday during an Ingquza Hill council meeting in Lusikisiki after the provincial executive committee resolved to recall chief whip Mpofana Tenyane. But Tenyane’s supporters allegedly disrupted the meeting, resulting in the assault of at least three ANC councillors.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed the Ingquza Hill incident, saying a report they received revealed that “some hooligans” had hijacked the meeting “just before the item of the chief whip recall was tabled, and a fight broke out resulting in the assault of the three councillors”.

The provincial executive council (PEC) had given orders that Mbongeni Nkungu be elected as the new chief whip, and that Ingquza Hill mayor Pat Mdingi take a leave of absence. Mdingi has been under fire following his arrest in April for contempt of court.

This after the municipality demolished 38 houses without a court order. The court then instructed the municipality to build temporary structures for people where their homes had been, within 10 days.

However, the municipality wanted to put them in Slovo instead, not in New Rest, where they initially were located.