EL gospel singer boosts women

East London gospel singer Yolanda Vuthela held her fourth “Women Empowerment and Celebration” event at the Orient Theatre over the weekend.

At the event – which featured renowned artists such as Veliswa Skeyi, Khanyisa Sabuka, and Bethusile Mcinga – Vuthela announced she planned to donate the proceedings of the concert to the Haven Wellness Centre old age home in Duncan Village.

Vuthela has hosted the annual event, dubbed Ungavumi Yesu Soyiswe, and contributed to many charities in the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) area as part of her community empowerment programme.

In its first year, 2015, Vuthela chose 15 women from different orphanage homes, and through the help of BCM and Silulo Ulutho Technologies, an IT company, offered bursaries to their children because the women couldn’t afford tertiary education for their children.

“I wanted to thank them for the great work they were doing for the community by empowering their children through education,” she said.

The Mdantsane-born mother of three is married to award winning gospel sensation Butho Vuthela.

Besides their own three children, the couple has adopted four more.

“I am not doing this because I have a lot. I am doing this because I want to make a difference,” she said.

Vuthela said her love of helping people came from growing up in a big family.

“My sister took me to live with her and I was living with many other children she had adopted, and that is when my love for charity started. She did not have a lot herself but she made sure they were all happy and well taken care of,” she said.

“We cannot be Christians that only pray for the poor and do nothing about their situation,” she said.