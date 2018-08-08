Fifi Cooper may credit the EFF with saving her music career but the star has hit back at suggestions that she's indebted to them and is a puppet for the political party.

The party's leader Julius Malema reached out to Fifi after her former label‚ Ambitiouz Entertainment‚ served her with a court interdict preventing her from performing the songs she had recorded before leaving the label in February last year.

Fifi told TshisaLIVE she felt like her career was over when she received the order and was preparing to go home and throw in the towel‚ only for Julius to personally call her and offer his help.

"I felt the court interdict was very unfair and so I was surprised to get a call from an entire EFF president to say: 'Yo‚ Fifi. We wanted to help you with the case'. It was an answer to my prayer and I told them that I just wanted this thing to be fair. They filed paperwork and the next minute Ambitiouz asked if we could settle outside of court."

While the EFF was willing to fight the case‚ Fifi just wanted her freedom and agreed to the settlement.

The partnership between Fifi and the EFF was highly publicised‚ and led to some suggesting the party was trying to politicise the situation. Fifi hit back at these suggestions.

"I feel like they saw an injustice and they wanted to help. They fight many cases‚ not just mine. They fight for you when they feel there is an injustice. I am not a puppet. I am an artist and I appreciate what they did for me. It doesn't matter how I feel about Julius (as a politician)‚ he saved my life. I would have been in Maftown (her hometown of Mahikeng) now without him."

She said the EFF even booked her for their events when other promoters wouldn't touch her because of the court battle.

"I am not an EFF artist. To tell you the truth‚ I believe that everything in your life happens for a reason and if the EFF are meant to be in my life for a reason then who am I to dispute it? It is not about what people think I am."

'I need you to be with me‚ in spirit‚ because I don't know how I am going to win this'Although it was a dark time in her life‚ she did her best to keep the tears she was crying from her son. She also found solace in visiting her father's grave.

"The last time I visited his grave I was going through the court battle and didn't know what was going on. I said to him 'I need you to be with me‚ in spirit‚ because I don't know how I am going to win this'. I couldn't even afford a senior advocate‚ that is too expensive for me. I have a son to look after. I get my money from performing and now I couldn't even do that."

Now Fifi is working hard on rebuilding her career and transitioning from being the first lady of motswako to the boss lady of motswako.

"I feel like I have mastered the first lady of motswako thing and now I am the boss lady. I am a label boss‚ an entrepreneur and most of all I am free."