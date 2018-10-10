WATCH | Cassper's Tito Mboweni track goes international

Cassper Nyovest's hit track Tito Mboweni has captured international attention after the politician it was named after was appointed the new finance minister on Tuesday.

Tito replaced Nhlanhla Nene after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that he had accepted Nene's resignation. Nene decided to resign from the post on Tuesday morning following a public outcry sparked by his public apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.

Almost from the moment that the appointment was announced‚ Cassper's track from last year started trending.

It even made it on the evening news in America‚ where a Joburg correspondent joked about the song during her report.

