WATCH | Cassper's Tito Mboweni track goes international
Cassper Nyovest's hit track Tito Mboweni has captured international attention after the politician it was named after was appointed the new finance minister on Tuesday.
Tito replaced Nhlanhla Nene after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that he had accepted Nene's resignation. Nene decided to resign from the post on Tuesday morning following a public outcry sparked by his public apology last week over his multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home.
Almost from the moment that the appointment was announced‚ Cassper's track from last year started trending.
It even made it on the evening news in America‚ where a Joburg correspondent joked about the song during her report.
CAVA:
@CassperNyovest just went international on us. 😂 shasha #TitoMboweni pic.twitter.com/uS7CWEPdFp— Thato (@wenigroes) October 9, 2018
Hola baba @CassperNyovest...@CNN suddenly playing your video homie...shaaa shaaa...who knew your video would be on CNN 1 day !!!... #TitoMboweni pic.twitter.com/jxD7oVoWl0— Focus on Grassroots Football ⚽️ (@NduKlein) October 9, 2018
In fact‚ the song is so popular that ama200s and those beyond our borders filled Twitter with posts expressing their disbelief that "Tito Mboweni is a real man."
Cassper warmed up his Twitter fingers by retweeting all the love and messages about the song‚ and later broke his silence by tweeting one word:
Please sign in or register to comment.