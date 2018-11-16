Black Coffee stirring up excitement in EL

DJ kicking off national tour in city, with other artists set to perform too

All roads lead to the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium in East London on Friday, with thousands of fans expected to fill the venue when the country’s biggest DJ, Black Coffee, spins the decks. And while some might call it Slummies, East London will come alive on Friday night as the internationally-acclaimed Mthatha-raised DJ brings his electric Chivas Black Coffee to the city.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.