Ever since Mzekezeke returned to the spotlight about a month ago‚ he has been disrupting the peace.

During an interview on Trending SA late last week‚ the kwaito star who is infamous for his orange overalls and balaclava spoke about his break from the industry.

When Mzekezeke was questioned about where he has been for ten years‚ he blamed aliens.

"I was abducted for the aliens. Now I am back‚" he said.

DJ Sbu who has long since been suspected to be the man behind the mask was also invited to the interview and sat side-by-side with Mzekezeke.

The kwaito artist also addressed recently being denied entry to the SABC by security after he refused to remove his mask.

Watch the full interview here: