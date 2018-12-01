This week's gig guide

DECEMBER 1-8 ON SATURDAY Catch the Carols with the Cows annual event happening at the Elliott’s dairy farm near Cove Rock from 6pm. Bring along you own blankets, cushions, candles and your wallet. For more information contact Gerda Gaffney on 043-736-3040. The Cruel Summer Festival is on at Buffalo City Stadium from 12pm.