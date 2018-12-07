SA-born comedian Loyiso Madinga may be blowing up around the world with his slots on The Daily Show but told TshisaLIVE he wants to use it as a step to making it on his own strength.

Loyiso was the toast of Mzansi when he made his debut on The Daily Show earlier this year. The move drew comparisons with Trevor Noah.

While Loyiso has a great relationship with Trevor and is grateful for the work they’ve done together‚ he said that he wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.

“I was a comedian before The Daily Show and I am one apart from The Daily Show. Trevor is a very big name but what has really helped me is that in stand-up it is all about your uniqueness. It is about the work not the names you are associated with; it can only get you so far.”

Loyiso said all he could do was create the best content he was able to‚ so that he could show his talent.

“I can only create content. That is the only thing I have control over. Hopefully that opens more doors for me but I am just focused on doing my best.”

Loyiso is part of the Netflix Comedians of the World series‚ alongside other South Africans Loyiso Gola‚ Riaad Moosa and Tumi Morake.

The series‚ which hits the streaming service on January 1‚ 2019 will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages. It will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style‚ gender and ethnicity.

Loyiso said he was excited to show audiences the talent that South Africa has and believes it is another opportunity for doors to open for SA comedians overseas.