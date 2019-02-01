Entertainment

Going vegan could earn you lifetime tickets to Beyoncé, Jay-Z shows

By Kyle Zeeman - 01 February 2019
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are giving away ticket to their concerts for life
Image: Beyonce/YouTube

Fans are ready to empty the freezer and embrace that #VeganLife, after US star Beyoncé announced on Thursday that she will be giving away tickets for life to someone who is willing to go vegan.

Yes! A lifetime filled with Beyoncé concerts.

Queen Bey took to Instagram to ask fans to commit to a certain number of vegan meals to enter the special contest. The winner of the competition will receive free concert tickets to any Beyoncé and/or Jay-Z show for life.

According to her post, Bey herself has pledged to participate in meatless Mondays and eat only plant-based meals for breakfast.

But yáll can also adopt diets like: all plants all the time, plant-based at work, and two plant-based meals a day.

By Friday morning the post had received nearly 600,000 likes.

Going vegan can be a hard sell but Beyoncé fans were ready to risk it all and filled social media with memes showing their readiness.

Others thought this would be the ideal time to do a little negotiating.

