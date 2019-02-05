Daily Dispatch sales manager's 'manternity' shoot
How far would you be prepared to go to incentivise your staff and boost morale and camaraderie in the process?
Never one to shy from a challenge, Dispatch sales manager Suren Packery literally put his body on the line when he set his classified advertising sales staff a target, accepting their call to bare all for the cameras in a ‘maternity shoot’ – shared on social media – if they were able to beat it.
And beat it they did. In true team spirit, and a moment of ‘surendipity’, Packery posed for shoot by Daily Dispatch photographer Alan Eason, who perfectly captured his ‘manternal’ qualities.
Do you have a manager prepared to go the extra mile to build cohesion in the workplace? Share your stories with us.