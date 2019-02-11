Halala! Soweto Gospel Choir take home their 3rd Grammy
The Soweto Gospel Choir flew the SA flag high at the prestigious Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, where they walked away with their third Grammy.
The group walked away with the Best World Music Album award for their album Freedom.
Last night's win marked the third time the group took home a trophy at the prestigious awards.
The award was received by album producer Diniloxolo Ndlakuse Shimmy Jiyane, Mary Mulovhedzi and Mulalo Mulovhedzi, whose late father David Mulovhedzi co-founded the group with producer Beverly Bryer 17 years ago.
Best world Music Album Winner ?????????????????????? https://t.co/sA4WuvC5Ox— Soweto Gospel Choir (@Sowetogospel) February 10, 2019
Massive congrats to @Sowetogospel for their 3rd GRAMMY win tonight! Catch my report 7a SA time with @GarethCliff @CliffCentralCom @oneononesa @siyasangweni @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYs #SowetoGospelChoir #WorldMusic #Freedom #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/0WozFYPuDy— Jennifer Su (Jen Su) (@jennifer_su) February 11, 2019
Freedom was released last year as part of the group's tribute to the 100 Years of Mandela celebrations. It features a selection of South African struggle songs including a version of Johnny Clegg`s iconic hit Asimbonanga.
The win sent waves of excitement across Mzansi and social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages on Monday morning.
Hearty congratulations to The Soweto Gospel Choir for winning the third Grammy Awards. On behalf of residents of the @CityofJoburgZA and people of South African in general, we are proud of the group https://t.co/rIthDdAYAc— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) February 11, 2019
Another Grammy Award coming home! Congratulations to all the singers. You've made our family and the whole country proud!! In the words of my late father, David Mulovhedzi who founded the choir, Zwo itea!! #SowetoGospelChoir— JIMMY MULOVHEDZI (@jimmymulovhedzi) February 11, 2019
The Soweto Gospel Choir has just won the Best World Music Album award for their new recording “Freedom” at the 2019 Grammy Awards.— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) February 11, 2019
Proudly South African... and PROUD of South Africa!!! ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/utSbhZxmH4
Y’all South Africa’s very own Soweto Gospel choir has won the Best world music album at the #GRAMMYs !!!!!!!??????????❤️❤️— HELANG (@itsTodiii) February 10, 2019
Congratulations to Soweto Gospel Choir for clinching the Best World Music Album grammy for Freedom.— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) February 10, 2019
This is their 3rd Grammy. Halala! ?? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lA6MWGxVMD