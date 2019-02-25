All the big winners at the Oscars 2019
Here are the winners in key categories at the 91st Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.
Green Book took home the best picture Oscar, while Alfonso Cuaron's Roma won for best director, best foreign film and best cinematography.
Top acting honors were shared among four different films.
Best picture: Green Book
Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best actor: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best foreign language film: Roma (Mexico)
Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Best animated feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best documentary feature: Free Solo
Best original screenplay: Green Book - Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly
Best adapted screenplay: BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott
Best original score: Black Panther - Ludwig Goransson
Best original song: Shallow from A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have been in a constant spotlight since their movie "A star is born" was released. The songs from the movie won various awards and have been trending on the charts for months. Bradley and Gaga took to the Oscars stage to perform one of their most popular songs.