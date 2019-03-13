WATCH | David Beckham pranked with hideous statue

English footballer David Beckham thought he was attending the unveiling of his statue only to find out that he'd been pranked by late-night talk show host James Corden.



Beckham came to Los Angeles to view the finished product on his statue that was commissioned to honour him on behalf of his former team, the Los Angeles Galaxy.



A puzzled Beckham was surprised to see how the statue did not resemble him. "It's slightly different than what it was when I saw it in Chicago," he said diplomatically.