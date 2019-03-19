Entertainment

WATCH | 'Vuka Kwabafileyo' dance takes the 'resurrection' to the dance floor

By Odwa Mjo - 19 March 2019
The "Vuka kwabafileyo" challenge has gone viral.
Image: YouTube/Church Ministries

"Vuka kwabafileyo" (rise from the dead) is the latest video to go viral. It's a more choreographed spin to the #resurrectionchallenge that dominated social media in February.  

The resurrection challenge trended after Congolese Pastor Alf Lukau performed a "resurrection" on a man at his church in Johannesburg.

In the viral video, the "resurrected" man emerges from the casket with his mouth wide open with a confused look on his face.

The "Vuka kwabafileyo" dance incorporates the exact actions.

