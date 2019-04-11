WATCH | Oprah chats to Trevor about Michael Jackson, toilet paper and underwear

Oprah Winfrey and Trevor Noah dominated global Twitter trends after the talk-show host interviewed the media mogul on The Daily Show.

Oprah is doing a number of press interviews about the release of her new book, The Path Made Clear, as well as her new mental-health project with Prince Harry.

The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Oprah - who recently received criticism for interviewing the two people who made molestation claims against late US pop star Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland - told Trevor that it was important for her to understand what had happened.

Apparently Oprah stayed for the between-the-scenes segment, where she discussed "normal people" things and took questions from the audience.