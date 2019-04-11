WATCH | Oprah chats to Trevor about Michael Jackson, toilet paper and underwear
Oprah Winfrey and Trevor Noah dominated global Twitter trends after the talk-show host interviewed the media mogul on The Daily Show.
Oprah is doing a number of press interviews about the release of her new book, The Path Made Clear, as well as her new mental-health project with Prince Harry.
The Hollywood Reporter wrote that Oprah - who recently received criticism for interviewing the two people who made molestation claims against late US pop star Michael Jackson in Leaving Neverland - told Trevor that it was important for her to understand what had happened.
Apparently Oprah stayed for the between-the-scenes segment, where she discussed "normal people" things and took questions from the audience.
Some of the topics included travelling with her own bread and avocados, never sending her underwear to be cleaned and running out of toilet paper.
Clearly sharing a bond with Trevor, Oprah posted videos of herself before the show. In one clip, Oprah goes to Trevor while he's in make-up.
