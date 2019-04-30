EL presenter hits the airwaves with new gig at 5FM

A young East London radio presenter will soon be one of the most recognisable voices in the land after taking up a position at 5FM. Zanele Potelwa, 25, will have her own weekday show at the radio station. It’s another pivotal moment in her career after she recently won the Bright Star Award at the coveted Liberty Radio Awards – an award that recognised her potential in the industry.

